Denmark uses Bornholm to threaten Russia’s security, including Kaliningrad — ambassador

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Copenhagen uses Bornholm Island to threat Russia’s security, in particular the Kaliningrad Region, after a decision deploy up to a regiment on a permanent basis and a mobile anti-ship complex there, Russian ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin told Izvestia.

"Bornholm has remained an island of peace for many years and even during the Cold War was not a place for military preparations, contributing to the stability in the Baltic Sea region. However, today the island is used by Denmark to generate threats to the security of Russia, including the Kaliningrad Region," he said.

The diplomat added that Denmark's activity in Russia does not go unnoticed.

The Danish government said on Wednesday it will have long-range precision weapons in service. According to the cabinet, it will "strengthen the defense capability of the nation and deterrence forces of NATO and its allies."