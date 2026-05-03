Iran capable of sending US warship, forces to ‘graveyard’ — supreme leader’s adviser

TEHRAN, May 3. /TASS/. Iranian supreme leader’s military adviser Mohsen Rezaei has called the United States "the only pirate in the world that possesses aircraft carriers" and warned that Tehran is capable of sending US warships and military to a "graveyard."

"The US is the only pirate in the world that possesses aircraft carriers. Our ability to confront pirates is no less than our ability to sink warships. Prepare to face a graveyard of your carriers and forces, just as the wreckage of your aircraft was left behind in Isfahan," he wrote on his X page.

US President Donald Trump acknowledged on May 2 that US forces act "like pirates" during the seizure of tankers carrying Iranian oil.

Earlier, in a letter addressed to the UN Security Council, Iran’s Permanent Representative Amir Saeid Iravani accused the United States of "state piracy" after the seizure of two Iranian commercial vessels, Majestic and Tifani, and the theft of 3.8 million barrels of oil. Iran condemned these actions as a gross violation of the UN Charter, and called on the Security Council to take action. Tehran also said it reserves the right to respond to these actions in accordance with international law

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack. On April 7, US President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad, however both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, US President Donald Trump announced his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran. Meanwhile, according to the Iranian state television, Tehran does not recognize Washington’s unilateral ceasefire extension and will act as it deems necessary in its interests.