BANGKOK, May 21. /TASS/. The likelihood of nuclear weapons being used in the Ukrainian conflict is increasing, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik stated.

"The line beyond which the use of all possible types of weapons is justified is becoming increasingly thin. That is why this is a very dangerous game, even rhetorically speaking. After all, the Americans used nuclear weapons in Japan, and just a few days ago, Russia conducted exercises using strategic nuclear weapons. This system is fully ready for use," he told reporters in Bangkok on the sidelines of a working visit.

"If the most vulnerable and critical locations in the country are threatened, I believe such weapons will be used. Europe is currently producing massive quantities of weapons, launching a huge number of new factories, and essentially openly preparing for war. The hope that nuclear weapons won’t be used in the event of serious pressure or a threat to Russia is misguided. These are weapons that can be used if the situation dictates that. It often seems to me that this is a way of manipulating and exerting influence, mainly on countries located near Russia. They are told: 'Guys, go fight. The Russians won’t strike you with nuclear weapons anyway.' But for some reason, in Paris, Berlin, and London, when the question arises of how Russia would respond if they sent their foreign forces into Ukrainian territory – and if Russia were to strike not the forces themselves but the capitals of those states – they immediately stop thinking that way," the diplomat noted.

On May 19-21, the Russian Armed Forces are conducting drills on preparing and using nuclear forces in the event of a threat of aggression. The Defense Ministry previously reported that more than 64,000 servicemen are involved in the drills.