BANGKOK, May 21. /TASS/. Russia will not force Ukraine to come to the negotiating table, as it is working toward a diplomatic solution with Kiev's overseas curators, Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik, currently on a working visit to Bangkok, told TASS.

"Well, the idea is actually not to pressure Kiev into talks. The idea is to achieve a peaceful settlement. Kiev’s role is often very much exaggerated in this sense," he maintained. "Now that Ukraine has been given 90 billion euros, they have lost all appetite for negotiations. So, the capabilities of Kiev and its leaders who have actually been sponsored by overseas patrons should not be overestimated here," he argued. It’s unrealistic to resolve the crisis one-on-one considering it now involves dozens of countries, Miroshnik added.

While the Europeans and the Americans "are not very much concerned about Ukraine’s future," the Ukrainian population should care about their country’s destiny, he continued. "Meanwhile, the Ukrainian population has been silent, it has simply been cornered," the Russian diplomat argued.

Also, Miroshnik warned, Europe’s large-scale financial support for Ukraine will have a negative "impact on the wellbeing of people inhabiting European Union countries." He questioned the efficiency of the eurozone itself. "When people with a crazy vision of the future of the bloc and foolhardy projects take the helm of a large, unified economy, all this is quite likely to collapse on a larger scale," he concluded.