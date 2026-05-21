NATO’s attention, 'silent dialogue' with West: reaction to Russia’s nuclear drills

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces’ nuclear drills are a "silent dialogue" with Western countries that have stopped believing in the possibility of using weapons of mass destruction and are threatening Moscow, Hero of Russia Yevgeny Poddubny, military correspondent and Deputy CEO of the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK), told TASS.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the alliance is monitoring Russian nuclear exercises but is not commenting on the drills.

TASS has summarized key reactions.

NATO’s attention

The North Atlantic Alliance is monitoring Russia’s nuclear drills but is not commenting on them, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated.

‘Silent dialogue’ with West

The Russian Armed Forces’ nuclear drills are a ‘silent dialogue’ with Western countries that have stopped believing in the possibility of using weapons of mass destruction and are threatening Moscow, VGTRK Deputy CEO, Hero of Russia Yevgeny Poddubny told TASS.

According to him, demonstrating the possibility of launching a nuclear strike when the country's existence or integrity is threatened can have a sobering effect on opponents.

Response to threat

The latest Russian nuclear drills are being held amid pressure and the threat of an invasion from Western countries, Colonel Levon Arzanov, a member of the presidium of the Officers of Russia organization, told TASS. Since Western politicians are openly declaring their readiness to defeat Russia on the battlefield, Russia cannot ignore these signals and "must respond, and do so appropriately," he noted.

In his view, holding nuclear drills will be "the most appropriate response."

Those calling for aggression against Kaliningrad should remember that Russia is currently conducting a joint nuclear exercise with Belarus. Opponents will receive an immediate response if they pose threats, Kaliningrad Region Governor Alexey Besprozvannykh said, commenting to Vesti TV on the Lithuanian Foreign Minister’s calls to attack the Russian exclave.

Possibility of use of nuclear weapons

Poddubny noted that he does not fully understand "why a number of state leaders suddenly decided that nuclear weapons cannot be used." Arzanov expressed hope that the West’s aggressive policy will not lead to the use of nuclear weapons, but also emphasized that Russia is prepared to launch both a preemptive and retaliatory nuclear strike in the event of a real threat.

About drills

From May 19-21, 2026, the Russian Armed Forces are conducting an exercise on the preparation and use of nuclear forces in the event of a threat of aggression.

As the Russian Defense Ministry previously reported, more than 64,000 troops are involved in the drills.

The exercise is being conducted jointly with Belarus.

As part of the nuclear drills, the Russian Armed Forces delivered ammunition to the missile brigade’s field stations in Belarus, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The Belarusian Ministry of Defense emphasized that the exercise is a planned training event within the Union State, is not directed against third countries, and poses no security threat to the region.