FACTBOX: Aftermath of Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions, casualties in Syzran

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed a total of 121 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions and the waters off the Caspian Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Two people died and several others were injured in a drone attack on the city of Syzran in Russia’s southeastern Samara Region.

Three people also sustained injuries in drone attacks on the Belgorod Region.

TASS has compiled the key information regarding the aftermath.

Scale

- On-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a total of 121 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on May 20 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on May 21, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- According to the Defense Ministry, drones were shot down over the Belgorod Region, Bryansk Region, Voronezh Region, Kursk Region, Rostov Region, Samara Region, Saratov Region, the Republic of Kalmykia, the Republic of Crimea, and the waters off the Caspian Sea.

- Air defense forces destroyed about 30 drones across five districts of the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar reported on his channel on the Max messenger.

- Air defense systems destroyed seven drones over the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev reported on his Max channel.

Aftermath

- Two people died and several others were injured in a drone attack on the city of Syzran in Russia’s southeastern Samara Region, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev reported on his Max channel.

- A Ukrainian drone struck a moving vehicle in the city of Shebekino in the Belgorod Region, injuring two men aged 18 and 20, the regional emergency headquarters reported.

- Medical personnel transported them to the Shebekino Central District Hospital.

- Doctors diagnosed one victim with blast injuries and minor shrapnel wounds to the abdomen, and the other with blind shrapnel wounds to the leg and chest.

- Medical personnel provided treatment to both victims, and they declined hospitalization.

- A drone strike injured one man in the settlement of Maslova Pristan in the Shebekino District.

- The man sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to his legs.

- Medical personnel transported the victim to the Shebekino Central District Hospital, and doctors will transfer him to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2 after treatment.

- Falling UAV debris caused two forest fires in the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar reported on his Max channel.

- He added that emergency crews have extinguished the fires.