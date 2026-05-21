WASHINGTON, May 21. /TASS/. The latest meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will promote the development of trade and cooperation in energy and technology, former US Democratic Congressman Dennis Kucinich told a TASS correspondent on Wednesday.

"The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping underscores the significance of leaders who strive for mutual benefit through cooperation within the emerging consciousness of multipolarity," said Kucinich, who served as US Representative from Ohio from 1997 to 2013. "Trade and tech exchange are immediate benefits. Preconditions are established for further cooperation in energy," he noted, commenting on the results of the Russian leader’s visit to Beijing.

"It is important for American leaders to understand that an evolution in human relations rejects unilateralism and unipolarity as archaic and counterproductive," the former legislator added. He ran for president in 2004 and 2008 and was the mayor of Cleveland, Ohio. According to Kucinich, "such an advance seeks common interests through recognition of our common humanity."

"The war against Iran is an example of the failure to recognize that the world has changed and that violence represents the lowest human impulse, rather than diplomacy by another name," the ex-congressman emphasized. "The negative economic realities which come from war will compel all nations to place a higher value on constructive dialogue than on dropping bombs," Kucinich added. He was one of the founders of the US House of Representatives working group on strengthening friendship, mutual understanding, and cooperation with Russia.