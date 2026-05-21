Ukrainian drone attacks in Belgorod Region leave three people injured

BELGOROD, May 21. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone attacked a moving vehicle in the Belgorod Region's Shebekino, injuring two young men; another person was wounded when a drone struck a car in the village of Maslova Pristan in the Shebekinsky district, the regional operational command reported.

"In the town of Shebekino, a drone struck a moving vehicle. Two young men, aged 18 and 20, were taken to the Shebekino central district hospital by self-defense fighters. <…> In the village of Maslova Pristan, a man suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to his legs when an FPV drone attacked a pickup truck," the statement said.

According to the command, one of the young men injured in Shebekino was diagnosed with blast trauma and minor shrapnel wounds to the abdomen, while the other suffered non-penetrating shrapnel wounds to the leg and chest. "They received medical treatment but declined hospitalization. The vehicle was damaged," the command explained.

The victim from the village of Maslova Pristan was also taken to the Shebekino district hospital by members of a self-defense unit; after receiving treatment, he will be transferred to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. His vehicle also sustained damage.