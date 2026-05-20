Pakistani army chief of staff to arrive in Tehran with message for Iranians — TV

RABAT, May 21. /TASS/. Pakistani Army Chief of Staff Asim Munir will arrive in Tehran on Thursday to deliver a message to Iranian officials regarding the negotiation process to resolve the situation in the Persian Gulf region, Fida Hussein Maliki, a member of the National Security Committee of the Islamic Republic’s Majlis (parliament), said.

"The Chief of Staff of the Pakistani Army, [Asim] Munir, is arriving in Tehran today to deliver a special message to Iranian officials," the Iranian lawmaker said, as quoted by Al Mayadeen TV. The details of the message have not been disclosed.

On May 18, Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, who represents the country as a mediator in the dialogue between Iran and the US, concluded a visit to Tehran, where he spent several days discussing Iran's position with high-ranking officials. He held his final meeting before departing for Islamabad with the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. According to Al Arabiya TV, Naqvi "informed all interested parties" of the results of his talks in Iran.