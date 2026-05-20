Twenty-six ships cross Strait of Hormuz in past 24 hours — IRGC

TEHRAN, May 20. /TASS/. Twenty-six commercial vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours in coordination with Naval Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of the Iranian Armed Forces), the IRGC said in a statement.

"Over the past 24 hours, 26 vessels, including oil tankers, container ships and other merchant vessels, passed through the Strait of Hormuz, coordinated and secured by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Naval Forces," the statement said.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a war against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking Israel. US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit. Iranian authorities also decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to vessels associated with the US, Israel, and countries that supported the aggression against the Islamic Republic.