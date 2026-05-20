US authorities charge Raul Castro — news agency

WASHINGTON, May 20. /TASS/. US authorities have filed charges against one of the leaders of the Cuban Revolution, Army General Raul Castro, Reuters reported, citing a Washington administration official.

The report does not specify exactly what the charges are.

Earlier, CBS News reported that the charges may be related to the 1996 incident when the Cuban Air Force shot down two planes belonging to the Miami-based emigre organization Hermanos al Rescate (Brothers to the Rescue). According to the TV channel, US prosecutors reopened the investigation into the case earlier this year.

On May 14, Axios reported that, during a visit to Cuba, CIA Director John Ratcliffe noted that Washington was ready to cooperate on economic and security matters provided that reforms were implemented on the island. On March 5, President Donald Trump announced Washington's intention to develop a further course of action regarding Cuba after the conclusion of military operations against Iran. He had previously claimed on multiple occasions that Cuba’s government and economy were on the verge of collapse following the cessation of oil shipments to the island nation from Venezuela under pressure from the US On February 27, the US leader stated that Washington could carry out "a friendly takeover of Cuba."

On March 13, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel reported that Havana and Washington held talks aimed at finding solutions through dialogue on bilateral contradictions.