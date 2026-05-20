Russia, China concerned about threats to global information security

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing expressed concern over threats to global information security in a joint statement following talks between the leaders of Russia and China in Beijing.

"The parties express concern about emerging threats to global information security. The parties emphasize the key role of the UN in responding to threats in the information space," the statement reads.

Russia and China also support the development of dialogue and cooperation on information security issues within the framework of the global mechanism for advances in information and communication technologies and the promotion of responsible behavior of states in the use of such technologies. Both countries adhere to the rules of responsible conduct in the information space and support the development of generally recognized and universal international legal agreements in this area, including on issues such as data security and stability of supply chains.