Russian-Chinese naval exercise takes place in Arabian Sea

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese sailors practices search and liberation of a captured cargo ship during the Peaceful Sea 2022 naval exercise in the Arabian Sea, Russian Defense Ministry announced Tuesday.

"During the exercise, Russian ships in cooperation with the Chinese Navy performed tactical maneuvering and search operations of a captured cargo ship, played by the Boris Butoma tanker. The sailors also practiced liberation of the captured ship," the statement says.

According to the statement, the Russian side involved a group of Pacific Fleet ships, including the Varyag missile cruiser, the Admiral Tributs large gunboat, and the Boris Butoma tanker. The Chinese Navy was represented by the Urumchi missile destroyer and the Taihu supply ship.

"The military sailors transferred a mock injured person from the Admiral Tributs to the Urumchi by helicopter. A Ka-27PS deck helicopter was involved in the operation," the Ministry said.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the Pacific Fleet naval group continued its long-range march mission after the exercise.

Previously, the media reported that a Pacific Fleet naval group departed for a long-range march from Vladivostok in December 2021. The ships took part in the PASSEX Russian-Indian naval exercise and the CHIRU-2022 Russian-Chinese-Iranian drills.