VIENNA, May 20. /TASS/. It’s getting harder and harder for Western governments to conceal the negative effects of their support for the Kiev government from their own people, said Russia’s chief delegate at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control Yulia Zhdanova.

"The governments of [European] countries, who are actively engaged in providing attack capabilities to Kiev and allowing them to use their airspace for attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure, were unable to properly evaluate the potential consequences," she told a regular meeting of the Forum for Security Cooperation of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

"Thoughtless connivance of the Ukrainian government’s behavior and Russophobic frenzy created risks for their own population, and it’s getting harder and harder for the West to keep this in secret," the Russian diplomat added.