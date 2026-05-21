BUDAPEST, May 21. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s stubborn opposition to the negotiation process aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine is self-destructive, as it will ultimately have to make a large number of painful concessions anyway, The European Conservative (TEC), a magazine published in Hungary, said.

The news outlet noted that the imbalance in resources between Russia and Ukraine has always meant that Kiev would never be able to succeed, and that the decision to continue the conflict in 2022 proved disastrous both for Ukraine and for Europe as a whole.

According to the magazine, Ukraine’s population has more than halved over the past four years, falling from around 40 million to approximately 20 million, while European countries have faced rising energy prices and accelerating deindustrialization.