Xi, Putin send clear signal of increased stability to global community — Chinese experts

BEIJING, May 21. /TASS/. During their meeting and talks in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin sent a clear signal to the international community regarding the strengthening of global stability, Chinese experts said, according to the Global Times.

"At a time when the existing international system and mechanisms are facing disruptive pressures, the two heads of state sent a clear message of stability and injected constructive momentum into the international community," the newspaper cited an opinion of Zhao Long, deputy director of the Institute for International Strategic and Security Studies in Shanghai.

According to his colleague, Liu Jun, executive director of the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University, the statements by Putin and Xi Jinping indicate that relations between Beijing and Moscow are focused not only on the immediate future but also on the long-term strategic outlook, seeking closer coordination, deepening friendship and good-neighborly ties, and "higher-quality development, which marks a new stage" for the countries' cooperation. The expert noted that the latest meeting between the leaders of the two countries is not only a "review of past achievements" but also a "forward-looking effort to set the direction and priorities for the next stage of bilateral relations."

According to Zhang Hong, a research fellow at the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the meeting between Putin and Xi Jinping once again underscores the strengthening of "a modern multipolar world, which has become a new normal in international relations." "Against this backdrop, major countries need to strengthen communication and handle international affairs through dialogue and consultation, in order to reduce misjudgment and risks, help address regional crises, and contribute to better global governance," he emphasized.

The expert noted that Sino-Russian relations have reached an unprecedented high. He drew attention to remarks by Xi Jinping, who pointed to "a new stage of greater achievements and faster development" in relations between China and Russia, reflecting "the deepening mutual trust and strategic confidence between the two sides, as well as their stronger ability to withstand risks and external pressure."