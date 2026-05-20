Bank of Russia petitions for immediate enforcement of court ruling on Euroclear — TASS

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia filed a petition with the Moscow Arbitration Court to immediately enforce the ruling in its 18.2-trillion-ruble claim against Euroclear, according to court documents.

"The Moscow Arbitration Court received a petition to immediately enforce the ruling in the Central Bank of the Russian Federation's claim against Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V.," the court reported.

On May 15, the Moscow Arbitration Court upheld the Central Bank’s claim against Euroclear Bank for the recovery of 18.2 trillion rubles ($254 bln), amid the European Union's plans to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine. This amount includes frozen funds, the value of blocked securities, and lost profits. The EU and G7 countries have frozen approximately €300 billion in Russian assets, with approximately €180 billion held in the Belgian depository Euroclear.

Following the court's decision, Euroclear stated that the Central Bank of Russia's assets would remain frozen at Euroclear Bank "in line with the international sanctions."