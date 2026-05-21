Putin’s visit to China shows growing understanding among SCO, BRICS members — US expert

WASHINGTON, May 21. /TASS/. The latest Russia-China summit points to growing alignment among member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, former Chief of Staff to US Secretary of State Colin Powell, retired US Army Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson told TASS commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing.

"It does mark the growing accord among SCO and BRICS members which shouts to the world that, in the words of the [virtual] September BRICS summit [communique] <…>, these countries stand for ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability,’" the American expert said.

"The US on the other hand seems to stand for ‘Sanctions and War’. This is of course a vast difference in outlooks, and the meeting between President Putin and [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] reaffirmed that difference in no uncertain terms," he added.

Wilkerson served in the US military for more than 30 years. He fought in the Vietnam War and later held senior positions at the Pentagon and the US State Department. From 1989 to 1993, he served as special adviser to General Powell when Powell was chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff. Between 2002 and 2005, Wilkerson was Powell’s chief of staff during his tenure as US secretary of state. Wilkerson has taught at several US universities.