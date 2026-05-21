DONETSK, May 21. /TASS/. The developers of the Tyen (Shadow) drone detector have released an update for more accurate detection of the AI-powered Martian drones, which are increasingly being used by the Ukrainian armed forces, the developer told TASS.

"We have been receiving feedback from our military personnel and war correspondents, with photo and video footage of how our equipment successfully detects the Martian frequencies. In fact, the Russian Tyen V4 drone detector is now one of the few capable of effectively countering the Martian. In May, we released the first update to the detector, expanding the detector’s existing capabilities and increasing its precision," the Tyen developer added.

It noted that these AI-powered drones were spotted on the line of contact at the beginning of the year, and now the Ukrainian armed forces has increased their use. The drone features precise terrain-following capabilities flying at extremely low altitudes.

"Of course, it would be wrong to say that this is a Ukrainian drone. It has no connection to Ukraine. People from a well-known American company are behind its development," the system developer concluded.

On April 8, Mayor of Gorlovka Ivan Prikhodko announced that the Ukrainian armed forces had begun using the Martian drones to strike the city. Donetsk People’s Republic Head Denis Pushilin told TASS in an interview that the enemy had programmed these drones for both military and civilian targets.