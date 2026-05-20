Israeli army remains on highest level of alert — statement

TEL AVIV, May 20. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is currently on the highest level of alert, IDF Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir stated.

"At this moment, the IDF is on the highest level of alert and prepared for any development," he pointed out at a meeting with division commanders.

"Across all combat sectors along the borders, we are prepared and establishing ourselves in Forward Defense Areas, thwarting threats and shaping reality through initiative, persistence, and determination," Zamir added, as cited by the army’s press service.

"In every arena, we are removing threats and acting first and foremost to deepen the damage to the enemy and safeguard the security of our civilians and soldiers. <...> We will continue to operate for as long as necessary in both near and distant arenas," the Israeli army chief stressed.