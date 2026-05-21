New Ukrainian tactics for extreme overload of Russian air defenses fail — soldier

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The new Ukrainian tactic, used to exhaust counter-drone crews and maximally overload Russian air defenses, has proven unsuccessful, a soldier with the BARS-Bryansk volunteer territorial defense unit, call sign Kutuz, said in a video obtained by TASS.

"Fifty enemy targets were shot down one day, and then the same thing happened the next day. The Ukrainian armed forces are using a tactic of launching a massive air strike in several directions. The targets come one after another at intervals of 15-20 minutes, and there can be between five and eight targets. They are trying to overload the air defenses as much as possible, so that they run out of ammunition, lose FPV drones, or run out of batteries. It didn't help them much," Kutuz said.

According to him, the unit's fighters have personally seen that the Moscow-made Yolka interceptor drone is capable of countering Ukrainian UAVs in various situations. "When the Yolka gets as close as possible, it accelerates to its full capacity. <...> It soars upward and strikes from above. We’ve had other downings – the Yolka flew right into the front of an enemy drone, hitting the warhead," the fighter said.

The soldier added that the unit uses two more aircraft, created by Moscow engineers, for reconnaissance and nighttime operations. "At first, the Darts drone flies to scout the route, because it has two cameras. It detects drones’ approaching directions and starts firing or making sorties. But recently, the enemy has begun operating at night. For nighttime operations, we have the Boomerang – a workhorse used in large numbers," Kutuz noted.