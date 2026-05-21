Russian forces readied for missile launches during nuclear drills — top brass

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Military units and formations of the Strategic Missile Force, the Northern and Pacific Fleets and long-range aviation have been readied for missile launches during major nuclear drills in Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"As part of the nuclear forces exercise, military units and formations of the Strategic Missile Force, the Northern and Pacific Fleets, long-range aviation, the Leningrad and Central Military Districts have conducted measures to get ready for accomplishing combat assignments of carrying out missile launches," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian mobile strategic missile systems have deployed to field positions during the drills, the ministry reported.

"Mobile strategic missile systems have moved along combat patrol routes and deployed to field positions," the ministry said.

Russia’s Aerospace Forces are practicing measures to arm Kinzhal hypersonic missiles with nuclear warheads and perform flights to patrol areas during the drills, it said.

"The personnel involved in the exercise of aviation units of the Aerospace Forces are practicing equipping Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles with special warheads and performing flights to designated patrol areas," the ministry reported.

Russian nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines have deployed to designated patrol areas at naval practice ranges during the nuclear drills, it said.

"Nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines have deployed to operational areas at naval practice ranges for combat patrols," the ministry said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has also uploaded videos showing Yars road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missile systems embarking on combat patrol routes and deploying to field positions and MiG-31 fighter jets armed with Kinzhal missiles performing flights to designated patrol areas on the concluding day of the nuclear exercise.

Overall, the drills involve over 64,000 military personnel, more than 7,800 pieces of armament, military and special equipment, including over 200 missile launchers, more than 140 aircraft, 73 surface ships and 13 submarines, among them eight strategic missile-carrying submarine cruisers, according to the ministry’s data.

The drills are also focused on measures to practice jointly preparing and employing nuclear weapons based on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, the ministry said.