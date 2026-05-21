US set for long-term increase in tariffs worldwide — source

GENEVA, May 21. /TASS/. The United States wants to achieve a long-term increase in import tariffs as part of a restructuring of the international trading system, a source in trade circles in Geneva told TASS.

"The US wants to overhaul the international trading system because it believes its national interests have been constrained by outdated mechanisms," the source said, adding that Washington’s position on the new system would require "a long-term increase in average tariff rates," as well as "the opening of long-closed markets to other countries."

Washington still views persistent trade imbalances in US bilateral relations with many countries as a key problem for the global economy, the source noted. In this regard, the American side advocates for the development of a trade model based on "fairness, balance, and national interests," he said.