MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has outlined seven indicators suggesting that Ukraine is currently a failed state. His remarks were published on his official Max channel.

Medvedev posed the question, "Why is Ukraine considered a failed state today?" and proceeded to enumerate the signs he perceives.

First, Ukraine's dependence on external aid is evident - reliance on grants, loans, and direct support from Western countries. He noted that without this aid, the country's budget would face a deficit exceeding 50%.

Second and third, he pointed out that Ukraine has already lost over 20% of its territory and is on the verge of losing more. Additionally, it has suffered a significant demographic decline, losing more than half of its population.

Fourth, Medvedev stated that Ukraine has forfeited nearly 50% of its industrial capacity and over 20% of its agricultural potential.

Fifth and sixth, he observed that most central government institutions in Ukraine are absent, leaving the country effectively under external control.

Finally, he described the country's leadership as being headed by an individual afflicted with drug dependence and personal disintegration, whose term in office has long since ended.

Concluding his assessment, Medvedev asserted that Ukraine's decline is an irreversible process. From a historical perspective, he believes the dissolution of Ukraine is inevitable.