Russia to use all means to ensure security of its nationals in Transnistria — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russia will use all means to ensure the security of its citizens in Transnistria, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

"In light of this (Vladimir Zelensky’s threats - TASS), we would like to warn once again that any aggression against our citizens living in Transnistria will be met with an immediate and adequate response. The Russian Federation is ready to use all necessary means to ensure their security," the diplomat noted.

Last week, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree easing citizenship rules for residents of Transnistria.