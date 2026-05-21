Iran rebuilding military industrial base faster than expected — CNN

NEW YORK, May 21. /TASS/. Iran is rebuilding its military industrial base faster than the US anticipated and has already resumed production of drones, CNN reported, citing US intelligence sources.

According to the sources, Tehran began restoring some of its production capacity during the six-week ceasefire that began in early April. According to US intelligence sources, Iran is restoring missile systems, launchers, and production volumes of key weapons damaged by the US and Israeli strikes significantly faster than expected. As CNN notes, Iran could fully reconstitute its drone attack capability in as little as six months.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad; however, both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, US President Donald Trump announced his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran. Since then, a new round of talks has not taken place. On May 19, Trump stated that the United States was prepared to give diplomacy in the conflict over Iran a chance until early next week, postponing the resumption of hostilities until then. Meanwhile, according to the Iranian state television, Tehran does not recognize Washington’s unilateral ceasefire extension and will act as it deems necessary in its own interests.