Putin’s visit to China to provide impetus to both countries’ projects worth $200 bln

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China, the agreements signed during the visit, and the in-depth dialogue will provide significant impetus to the implementation of joint Russian-Chinese initiatives, Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told TASS.

"The visit of the Russian President, the signed agreements and the thorough, in-depth dialogue that took place these days will undoubtedly give a tangible impetus to the implementation of joint initiatives," he said.

The Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Investment Cooperation includes 89 projects worth over $200 bln in sectors such as metallurgy, chemical industry, mechanical engineering, forestry, agriculture, transport and logistics, and trade, Manturov noted, adding that the countries also successfully cooperate in nuclear energy and space exploration.