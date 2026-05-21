Reaction to Putin’s China visit, clear message to world, failure to isolate Russia

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping sent a clearly defined message to the international community on strengthening global stability during talks in Beijing, the Global Times newspaper reported, citing Chinese experts.

The latest Putin-Xi talks underscore, among other things, the "almost catastrophic failure" of Western attempts to isolate Moscow, James Carden, a retired diplomat and former advisor to the US-Russia Bilateral Presidential Commission, told TASS.

TASS summarizes prominent reactions to the Russian leader’s visit.

Signal to the international community

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping sent a clearly defined message to the international community on strengthening global stability during talks in Beijing, the Global Times newspaper reported, citing Chinese experts.

The leaders’ statements show that relations between Beijing and Moscow focus on both the near future and a long-term strategic outlook with closer coordination, deeper friendship, stronger good-neighborly ties, and "higher-quality stable growth marking a new stage in bilateral relations," Director of the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University Liu Jun said.

He said the latest meeting between the Russian and Chinese presidents represented not only "a review of past achievements" but also "an effort to define the direction and priorities of the next phase of bilateral relations."

The meeting between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping once again underscored the rise of "the modern multipolar world that has become the new norm in international relations," Research fellow at the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Zhang Hong said. He said Chinese-Russian relations have reached an unprecedented high level.

The expert highlighted remarks by Xi Jinping about "a new stage of major achievements and more dynamic development" in relations between China and Russia, reflecting "deepening mutual trust and strategic confidence, along with stronger resilience to risks and external pressures."

Failure of Western attempts to isolate Russia

The latest Putin-Xi talks underscore, among other things, the "almost catastrophic failure" of Western attempts to isolate Moscow, James Carden, a retired diplomat and former advisor to the US-Russia Bilateral Presidential Commission, told TASS.

World order without Western dominance

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are signaling to the West that they are establishing a new world order free from its dominance, former CIA analyst and senior diplomat Larry Johnson told TASS, commenting on the results of the Russia-China summit in Beijing.

Commitment to strengthening ties

The latest meeting between Russian and Chinese leaders signals the two countries’ desire to strengthen ties, primarily economic ones, US political scientist and analyst John Kavulich told TASS.

He highlighted that Russia is particularly interested in China as "both a purchaser of resources from Russia and as a provider of products and services required to sustain the Russian economy."

The analyst said China, in turn, needs Russia "as a provider of resources - primarily oil, and as an interlocutor to assist with ending the Israel-United States-Iran war."

Kavulich added that China also has an interest in that because it "imports oil from Iran and other countries."

The latest Russia-China summit points to growing alignment among member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, former Chief of Staff to US Secretary of State Colin Powell, retired US Army Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson told TASS commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing.

The latest Putin-Xi meeting will boost the development of trade and cooperation in energy and technology, former US Democratic Congressman Dennis Kucinich told a TASS correspondent.