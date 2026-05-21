Iran asks Pakistan for more time to study US conditions — TV

DOHA, May 21. /TASS/. Iranian officials have asked Pakistani mediators for more time to evaluate and study US conditions for resolving the conflict in the Persian Gulf, the Qatari television channel Al Jazeera has reported, citing a Pakistani source.

"Iranian officials have asked Pakistan for time to evaluate and study the US conditions," the channel's source stated. According to the source, Iran's "enriched uranium is the main obstacle" in the indirect talks between Tehran and Washington.

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei stated that Tehran is studying the US side's comments on the Iranian proposal for ceasing hostilities. On May 18, the Tasnim news agency reported that Pakistan had submitted a new 14-point Iranian proposal for resolving the conflict to the US.