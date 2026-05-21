BANGKOK, May 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces will bear military responsibility for attacks on Moscow and other Russian cities, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the Kiev regime’s crimes Rodion Miroshnik, who is in Bangkok on a working visit, said in an interview with TASS.

"I can now say with certainty that it is the armed units of Ukraine that will bear military responsibility, since Russia, unlike Ukraine, is waging a war with military forces. And all our influence is directed at those who are directly responsible for these actions. It goes without saying that all investigative actions will be carried out, and for this purpose, the counterintelligence service and other security agencies exist to pinpoint and determine who was behind these strikes and who is guilty of carrying them out. These people will not escape military or judicial responsibility. Therefore, in this sense, everything will certainly happen," he noted.

Asked whether Kiev’s Western handlers would be held accountable for the escalation of the terrorist war, the diplomat said: "If we’re talking about whether Europeans will answer for their crimes, then perhaps we shouldn't entertain any illusions, either ourselves or others, because the Nuremberg Tribunal, after all, took place after the victory. Therefore, at this moment, we can join forces with other countries, making every effort to explain or convey information about the position taken by both Ukraine and its sponsors."

Miroshnik expressed confidence that ultimately, all representatives of European countries "who incited and financed this conflict in every possible way will answer for the crimes they committed."