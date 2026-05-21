MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Shesterovka in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units gained control of the settlement of Shesterovka in the Kharkov Region through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,205 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,205 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 195 troops and 14 motor vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 190 troops, a US-made armored personnel carrier and two armored vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and around 140 troops and four US-made armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 300 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 340 troops and six infantry fighting vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 40 troops and two jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 14 enemy motor vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Velikaya Babka, Granov, Ryasnoye, Staritsa and Izbitskoye in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Mogritsa, Ivolzhanskoye, Zapselye and Degtyarnoye in the Sumy Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 195 personnel, 14 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored personnel carrier and two armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Lesnaya Stenka, Druzhelyubovka and Cherneshchina in the Kharkov Region, Yatskovka, Krasny Liman, Tatyanovka and Prishib in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two armored vehicles, 24 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 140 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 140 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four US-made armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Stenki, Nikonorovka, Rai-Aleksandrovka, Nikolayevka, Artyoma, Podolskoye, Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Kramatorsk and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 140 personnel, four US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles, four artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 300 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 300 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Belozerskoye, Raiskoye, Dobropolye, Belitskoye, Shevchenko, Vasilevka, Novoaleksandrovka and Novy Donbass in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 300 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and three electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 340 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 340 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy infantry fighting vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, two air assault brigades and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Gavrilovka, Katerinovka, Mechetnoye, Zarechnoye, Dobropasovo, Velikomikhailovka and Pokrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Komsomolskoye, Barvinovka and Vozdvizhevka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 340 personnel, six infantry fighting vehicles and six motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 40 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 40 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Grigorovka and Maryevka in the Zaporozhye Region," it said.

"Over 40 Ukrainian military personnel, 18 motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations and two counterbattery radar stations were destroyed," the ministry reported.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s unmanned systems personnel training center

Russian troops struck an unmanned systems personnel training center of the Ukrainian army and storage sites of unmanned aerial vehicles and naval drones over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck a training center of unmanned systems specialists, fuel and energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army, ammunition depots, workshops for the assembly and sites for the storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and uncrewed boats, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 516 Ukrainian UAVs, three smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 516 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and three smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three guided aerial bombs and 516 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy over 150,000 drones in Ukraine operation

Russian forces have destroyed over 150,000 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian army since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.

"Overall, the following targets have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 671 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 150,139 unmanned aerial vehicles, 661 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,399 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,723 multiple rocket launchers, 35,024 field artillery guns and mortars and 62,155 special military motor vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.