MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Moscow will seek compensation for potential damages caused by the illegal use of sovereign Russian assets frozen in the West, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

She also spoke about Russian citizens in Transnistria, saying Moscow would employ every possible means to ensure their safety.

TASS has gathered the key statements made by the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

Putin’s China visit

Western media allegations that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China was thrown together at the last minute can only be met with a "hearty chuckle": "Shame and disgrace to those who wrote this because it’s nothing but speculation and disinformation."

Russian assets

Any transactions involving Russia’s assets that the EU carries out without Moscow’s consent would be illegal: "What the European Commission is doing is outright robbery, and any attempts to whitewash it by using pseudo-legal precedents, wordings and slogans can’t change that fact."

Russia reserves the right to and will seek compensation for damages the illegal use of its sovereign assets frozen in the West may cause: "Guided by international law, we definitely will demand compensation for damages incurred by our country."

Spending Russian assets frozen in the West to satisfy the needs of Ukraine’s government and law enforcement agencies "is a direct violation of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention for the Suppression of Terrorist Bombings."

Moldova’s anti-Russian stance

Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s anti-Russian statements concerning drones cause one to question "whether she is of sound mind."

Protection of Russians in Transnistria

Kiev’s nervous reaction to the issue of Russian citizenship for Transnistrian residents was inappropriate and should be regarded "as the rantings of the mentally depraved."

Russia will use "all necessary means" to ensure the security of its citizens in Transnistria.

The Moldovan government's reproaches regarding Transnistrain citizens’ desire to obtain Russian passports are outrageous: "It’s ridiculous to hear this because Maia Sandu herself also has citizenship of another country."

Ebola situation

Russia will help authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda curb the current Ebola outbreak: "I would like to reiterate that Russia will provide them with all possible assistance and support."

At the request of Uganda, a group of experts from Russia’s consumer watchdog will travel to the country on May 25 "to conduct an epidemiological investigation" and assist local medical workers in containing the outbreak.

Situation surrounding Iran’s uranium

Russia "is fully committed" to assist Iran and the US in implementing solutions regarding enriched uranium, which the two countries may reach in talks.

It is up solely to the Iranian people to exercise their right to develop a peaceful nuclear program in the country, including in terms of uranium enrichment and the nuclear material the country possesses.

Probe into US biolabs in Ukraine

Russia sees the United States’ decision to carry out a probe into its biological laboratories in Ukraine "as the first step on the way towards full recognition and comprehensive resolution of the problem."

Russia "has repeatedly drawn the international community’s attention to the dangerous and uncontrolled military and biological activities of the United States outside its national territory, including in Ukraine."

Ukraine’s mobilization campaign

Kiev intends to reduce the military draft age to 18 years "in the foreseeable future," "as requested by its European sponsors."

While tightening Ukraine’s mobilization rules, the Kiev regime is also deploying troops to other continents: "A lot of them are already stationed in the Middle East and North Africa, tasked with some missions in support of regional political forces."

Kiev regime’s actions

The Kiev regime is openly happy about the Ukrainian army’s hunt "for women, children, and elderly people, as well as strikes on residential buildings and social facilities" in Russia.

Vladimir Zelensky, who took office as Ukrainian president seven years ago, has now turned into "a brutal usurper:" "Today, it is absolutely clear that all of Zelensky’s election promises were utter lies."

Ukrainian citizens put their trust in Zelensky but they were badly deceived: "They were grievously mistaken, like the Germans had been with Hitler."

Zelensky’s corrupt regime continued to trade Ukraine’s land, resources and the lives of its people "on an even larger scale."

Support for Cuba

The White House’s attempts "to strangle Cuba with sanctions" are a cynical embodiment of the Monroe Doctrine.

Moscow condemns any attempts "to brutally interfere" in Havana’s affairs, and will provide the most active support to the Cuban people "in this extremely difficult period."

Western media reports of Cuba’s plans to attack the US make one wonder if their authors are mentally stable.