Kremlin comments on readiness for talks with Europe, Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Russia’s readiness for dialogue with European countries, progress on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, and the possibility of fuel shortages during his daily briefing on Thursday.

TASS compiled the key statements made by the Kremlin spokesman.

On the president’s schedule

- Russian President Vladimir Putin will present Hero of Russia stars to special military operation veterans and honor other distinguished Russian citizens at the Kremlin.

- Putin also has a high-level joint Russian-Belarusian event scheduled.

On Putin’s visit to China

- The Russian leader’s visit to China was "intensive, substantive, and highly productive."

- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping did not discuss China’s 2023 peace plan for Ukraine: "No, the leaders did not discuss the plan, but they did address Ukraine."

- China stands ready to help Russia and Ukraine move toward a peaceful settlement: "China is indeed ready to help move the settlement process toward peace, and we are grateful to our Chinese friends."

On Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline

- Russia and China achieved progress on the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline project: "The sides indeed achieved progress and reached understanding on many key aspects of the Power of Siberia 2 project. This progress should be acknowledged."

- Moscow and Beijing reached an understanding on key details, but the agreement still requires finalization: "We have not yet finalized this agreement, and several details still require additional work. The process will continue."

- Russia expects a concrete result on Power of Siberia 2 in the near future: "We have no doubt that we will reach a concrete result very soon."

On possible negotiations with Europe

- European officials have floated the idea of possible negotiations with Russia, but offered no specifics, keeping it in the hypothetical realm: "I have not heard of any ongoing official-level discussions. Such discussions did take place, but they were largely hypothetical, as diplomats would say. No one is speaking about specifics yet."

- Putin did not proactively propose former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder as a mediator for negotiations with Russia, it was journalists that asked the Russian leader about his candidacy: "Putin did not proactively propose Schroeder. Journalists asked him who he considered preferable, and he said Schroeder."

- Moscow hears calls from European capitals for dialogue and confirms it is ready for such talks: "Russia is ready for dialogue."

- Russia believes dialogue is preferable to the full-on confrontation European countries are currently pursuing: "We believe dialogue is always better than confrontation, which Europe is currently pursuing. If this approach changes in favor of dialogue, we will welcome it."

On Russian-Belarusian military exercises

- Joint military exercises serve as both a signal and part of military development: "Any military exercise is part of military development, and every exercise sends a signal."

On possible fuel shortages

- The Kremlin sees no risk of fuel shortages caused by ongoing Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries: "No, the Kremlin does not see such risks."

- Russia’s overall fuel balance remains stable and supported by a compensation system: "Production may decline in certain regions, partly due to seasonal maintenance work, but Russia’s overall fuel balance remains stable and supported by an effective compensation system."

- The Russian Energy Ministry continues to monitor the situation closely: "Our Energy Ministry keeps this issue under constant oversight, as always."

On reports about Russian sailors allegedly stranded in the Strait of Hormuz

- The Kremlin has no information about reports claiming Russian sailors are stranded in the Strait of Hormuz: "We do not have such information."

- Russia’s Transport Ministry maintains contact with shipowners: "Such critical situations are usually reported to the Transport Ministry by shipowners, but no such information is currently available."

On claims by Western media

- The Kremlin declined to comment on Western media claims that several hundred Russian servicemen allegedly trained in China: "No, I cannot comment on this. Newspapers in Europe and the United States publish a great deal of false information. This is a problem we face. Such false information should be treated very cautiously."