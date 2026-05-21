BANGKOK, May 21. /TASS/. After Ukraine, the West will sacrifice the Baltic states, Finland, Poland, and Romania when the time suits it, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large for the Kiev regime’s crimes Rodion Miroshnik, who is in Bangkok on a working visit, stated in an interview with TASS.

"The gradual drawing of these countries [into the conflict] is a given. It’s long been clear that the Westerners, in addition to Ukraine as a frontline bastion, view the Baltic states, Finland, Poland, and Romania as a second, reliable bulwark, which they are prepared to sacrifice at any moment when the conditions for their most effective use arise. Most importantly, they are prepared to shield themselves from the conflict not only with Ukraine, but also with a number of other countries, which they also support in order to utilize their capabilities, human resources, and territory when the time is right. This pragmatic approach to warfare on the part of the Western countries is deeply cynical. Those whom they embrace and call brothers today, tomorrow will be calmly used as a shield from the war they themselves started," the expert said.

According to Miroshnik, the reaction of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania to the Ukrainian drone overflights "could have been completely different." "But they’re extremely loyal; it’s a kind of acceptance of Ukraine’s provocations. It seems to me that, as Ukraine is weakening, these countries are gradually preparing themselves for the possibility of being pushed into this confrontation," the diplomat added.

The press service of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) previously reported that Kiev authorities had convinced Riga to agree to a drone operation against Russia. According to the SVR, Ukraine justified this move by saying that the "exact launch site of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) would be impossible to determine." Latvian authorities agreed to the operation despite fears of "falling victim to a retaliatory strike from Moscow," the Foreign Intelligence Service stated. EU Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas claimed that the Baltic states allegedly refused to allow Ukraine to use their airspace for strikes against Russia.