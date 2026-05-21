Lukashenko, Putin discuss via video link joint nuclear forces drills — agency

MINSK, May 21. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko respectively, held an online meeting during the ongoing bilateral nuclear forces drills, Belarusian BelTA news agency reported on Thursday.

According to the agency, the Belarusian president contacted his Russian counterpart while at the control center of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense. Lukashenko had been informed earlier about the plan of the nuclear forces training.

Relevant measures are being developed in cooperation with the Russian side.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier in the day that military units and formations of the Strategic Missile Force, the Northern and Pacific Fleets and long-range aviation had been readied for missile launches during major nuclear drills in Russia.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has also uploaded videos showing Yars road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missile systems embarking on combat patrol routes and deploying to field positions and MiG-31 fighter jets armed with Kinzhal missiles performing flights to designated patrol areas on the concluding day of the nuclear exercise.

Overall, the drills involve over 64,000 military personnel, more than 7,800 pieces of armament, military and special equipment, including over 200 missile launchers, more than 140 aircraft, 73 surface ships and 13 submarines, among them eight strategic missile-carrying submarine cruisers, according to the ministry’s data.

The drills are also focused on measures to practice jointly preparing and employing nuclear weapons based on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, the ministry said.