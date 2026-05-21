Belarusian MFA lodges protest with Lithuanian charge d'affaires over UAV border violation

MINSK, May 21. /TASS/. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry summoned Erikas Vilkanecas, Lithuania’s charge d'affaires ad interim in Belarus, to lodge a strong protest over a Ukrainian drone violating the border from Lithuanian territory, Spokesman Ruslan Varanov reported.

"On May 21, Lithuania’s charge d'affaires ad interim in Belarus, Erikas Vilkanecas, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry," the Belarusian diplomat said. "A strong protest was lodged with him regarding yet another gross violation of Belarus’s state border by an unmanned aerial vehicle from Lithuanian territory," he pointed out.

According to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, on May 17, a Ukrainian Chaika drone, which was originally headed toward Russian territory to carry out strikes, was detected near the village of Stanislavtsy in the Vitebsk Region.