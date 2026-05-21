FACTBOX: What is known about development of Ladoga aircraft

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. JSC Ural Works of Civil Aviation (UWCA) has denied reports that the project to develop the TVRS-44 Ladoga turboprop aircraft is suspended. Work is currently underway to ensure the first flight, the company said.

TASS has compiled the key information regarding the project.

Work in progress

Information about the suspension of the TVRS-44 Ladoga turboprop aircraft project is incorrect, as no such decisions have been made at the current stage of development, UWCA reported.

Earlier, Sergey Merenkov, chief designer of transport aircraft at UWCA, told reporters that the TVRS-44 Ladoga project had been suspended. According to him, a decision was made to transfer the aircraft and all scientific and technical expertise to the Defense Ministry.

Possible changes

UWCA is now exploring the possibility of converting the Ladoga aircraft into a cargo version, it said.

The company is considering this option given the high level of readiness of the Il-114-300 regional aircraft and the limited market for such aircraft.

Earlier, Merenkov reported that there are plans to develop either a cargo ramp version, a cargo model with a side door, or a passenger version based on the TVRS-44 aircraft.

Preparation for the first flight

Work is underway on the aircraft to ensure its first flight, according to a UWCA statement.

Earlier, Merenkov announced that permission for the first flight had been received.

According to him, the aircraft is to be completed and launched in 2026.

About the project

The TVRS-44 Ladoga is a Russian regional jet being developed to replace the An-24, An-26, and Yak-40 aircraft.

Its basic capacity is 44 passengers.

Earlier, the Federal Aviation Agency reported that testing of the Ladoga is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, with certification expected in 2029.