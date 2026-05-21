Russia’s grain exports to reach 80 mln tons by 2030 — ministry

SIRIUS, May 21. /TASS/. Russia’s grain exports are expected to increase to 80 mln tons by 2030, Deputy Agriculture Minister Maxim Borovoy said.

"Regarding grain exports, we plan to increase export volumes to 80 mln tons of grain products by 2030. Accordingly, the infrastructure that will be created primarily in the Azov-Black Sea basin will enable us to achieve these goals," he told reporters on the sidelines of the All-Russian Grain Forum.

Logistics is a key link in the export of agricultural products, the official added. "The bulk of the export volume is exported through our main ports. And in this regard, naturally, it is extremely important for us to work to expand our port infrastructure," he noted.

By 2030, it is necessary to expand port capacity to 100 mln tons, which creates a certain additional potential for solving the problem of increasing exports by 2030, Borovoy said.

"Concurrently, we are working with colleagues from the Transport Ministry to develop river transport infrastructure," he added.