Putin announces ballistic, cruise missile launches as part of military drills

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus will conduct live-fire tests of ballistic and cruise missiles during today's nuclear drills, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.

"During the joint exercise, we will work through a wide range of tasks, primarily the actions of officials regarding command and coordination in the use of nuclear weapons, including those deployed on the territory of Belarus. We will also conduct live-fire tests of ballistic and cruise missiles today," the Russian leader said.