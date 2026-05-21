Putin, Lukashenko observe joint nuclear exercises via video link

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko are observing joint military exercises via video link, according to the footage released by the Kremlin.

As the Russian Ministry of Defense has said, during the exercises from May 19-21, the Russian Armed Forces are practicing the joint training and use of nuclear weapons stationed in Belarus.

The Belarusian Ministry of Defense also noted that the exercise is a planned training event within the Union State, is not directed against third countries, and poses no threat to regional security.