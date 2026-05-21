Experts expect oil prices to remain in $80-100 range over next year — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, May 21. /TASS/. Average price of Brent crude over the next 12 months is expected to remain in the range of about $81-100 per barrel, according to a Bloomberg consensus estimate based on a survey of 126 asset managers and experts.

Market participants assume that a high level of geopolitical tensions will persist in the coming months due to the US and Israeli military operation against Iran and retaliatory actions by the Islamic republic. At the same time, experts believe the current crisis situation should not lead to fundamental changes in the oil market that would radically shift the balance of supply and demand.

Respondents surveyed by the agency see a decline in global demand over the coming months as the most likely scenario for oil price stabilization. Experts also anticipate oil production growth in the United States, which could reach a record 14.1 million barrels per day in 2027. As market participants note, higher US output would free up additional volumes of oil for global trade.