Jakarta to add regulations for oil imports from Russia due to foreign investors

TOKYO, May 21. /TASS/. Indonesian authorities intend to introduce additional regulations for oil imports from Russia as state-owned fuel company Pertamina receives bond financing from foreign investors, said Director General of Oil and Gas at the republic’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Laode Sulaeman.

"The Russian oil imports will also be supported by additional regulations. <…> Pertamina operates using global bonds. It must avoid actions that could create problems related to those bonds. That is why the import scheme is still being processed," he was quoted as saying by the Antara news agency.

Indonesian authorities are considering two ways to import Russian oil: direct procurement through a state-owned enterprise or imports through a public service agency, the agency added.

In late April, Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Indonesia for Climate and Energy Hashim Sujono Djojohadikusumo announced that Moscow and Jakarta had agreed to supply up to 150 mln barrels of oil to the Asian republic amid the global energy crisis. According to the plan, Russia will begin with 100 mln barrels of oil at a special price. Moscow is prepared to provide an additional 50 mln barrels if needed.