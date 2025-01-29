Russian senators highlight growing risks of AI election interference

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Commission on the Protection of State Sovereignty and Prevention of Interference in Domestic Affairs has noted the increasing threat of artificial intelligence technologies being used for election interference, according to an annual report.

"The commission believes that apart from <...> the subversive tools used in every election process in Russia, the use of artificial intelligence in the upcoming elections poses a special danger and growing risk," the document states.

Many countries "are coming to recognize that image synthesis technologies known as deepfakes clearly carry significant additional risks," the senators asserted.