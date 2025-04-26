Ukrainian army’s rout in Kursk Region brings defeat of neo-Nazi regime closer — Putin

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The liberation of the Kursk Region from Ukrainian troops creates conditions for Russian forces to develop success in other frontline areas and brings the defeat of the neo-Nazi regime closer, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov on Saturday.

The military chief reported to President Putin that the Kursk Region had been completely liberated from Ukrainian troops.

"The enemy’s complete rout in the borderline Kursk Region creates conditions for further successful operations by our troops in other major frontline areas and brings the defeat of the neo-Nazi regime closer," the Russian leader said.

The Kiev regime’s venture has failed completely and the enemy has suffered huge losses, Putin said.

"The Kiev regime’s venture has failed completely while the huge losses suffered by the enemy, in particular, those among the most combat-fit, best prepared and equipped Ukrainian army units, including the formations provided with Western equipment - and these are assault units and special operations forces - will undoubtedly have their impact along the entire engagement line," the Russian leader said.

Putin congratulated Russian fighters and commanders on the complete rout of the Ukrainian army in the borderline Kursk Region.

"I congratulate the entire personnel, all fighters and commanders on this success and the victory. I thank you for the courage and heroism that you have displayed and for service to our Fatherland and the people of Russia," the head of state said.

Putin specified the Russian army’s units that liberated the Kursk Region from Ukrainian troops.

"Valery Vasilyevich, you have regularly reported to me over the past few months on the situation in the Kursk Region and noted our most effective units operating there. I cannot but name them today," the head of state said during the meeting with Gerasimov.

These units include the 76th Airborne Division and its 234th, 237th and 104th Air Assault Regiments, the 106th Airborne Division and its 119th, 137th and 51st Parachute Regiments, the head of state said.