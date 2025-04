TEL AVIV, April 27. /TASS/. A rocket fired at Israel from Yemen was intercepted before it entered the country's airspace, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service reported.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago the areas of the Arabah and the Dead Sea, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted," the press service said, adding that "the missile was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory.".