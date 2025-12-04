Russian Government Bond Index up above 118 points first since November 24

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russian Government Bond Index (RGBI) has risen above 118 points for the first time since November 24, 2025, according to the Moscow Exchange trading data.

The RGBI Index was up by 0.89% at 118.01 points, after which it extended gains slightly to 0.91% as it traded at 118.04 points.

The Moscow Exchange Government Bond Index is the main indicator of the Russian government debt market. The Moscow Exchange has been calculating the RGBI since December 31, 2002, with 100 points being its initial value.