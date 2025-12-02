Pentagon halts contact with Germany’s Defense Ministry — German general

WASHINGTON, December 2. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense has suspended contact with Germany’s Defense Ministry, in particular, on Ukraine, German Lieutenant General Christian Freuding told The Atlantic magazine.

Freuding was previously in charge of the German Defense Ministry’s Ukraine unit and could communicate with Pentagon officials round the clock. However, this communication has recently been terminated, he said.

The German general, who now holds the office of chief of the German army, said that the Trump administration had not warned about the termination of deliveries of some armaments to Kiev. He further said that instead of usual communication with the American side, he had to turn to the German embassy in Washington, where there was a person who tried contacting someone in the Pentagon to get information.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier in a phone conversation with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul that Washington sought to settle the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible and secure a durable peace.

Earlier, Washington put forward a 28-point peace plan on Ukraine. The document caused discontent from Kiev and its European allies, which tried to substantially modify it. On November 23, US and Ukrainian officials held consultations in Geneva. Later, US President Donald Trump said that the initial American peace plan had been finalized, taking into account the positions of Moscow and Kiev, with only a few contentious issues remaining in the document. He also noted that the number of points in the peace plan had been cut to 22.

On November 30, US and Ukrainian officials held consultations in Florida, where they discussed ways of ending the conflict, the long-term settlement of problems in the economy and security sphere, the prospects of holding elections in Ukraine, and the territorial issue.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff on December 2 to discuss the Ukraine settlement, including US proposals on the issue.