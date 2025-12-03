MELITOPOL, December 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has practically lost a chance to leave Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region after Russian troops liberated Chervonoye (the Ukrainian name of Vysokoye), a regional lawmaker told TASS.

"With the liberation of Vysokoye, we actually encircle rather than semi-encircle the Ukrainian battlegroup in Gulyaipole, taking advantage of terrain natural features. Ukrainian army units practically have no chances left for them to get out of the city. The encirclement is tightening and our troops are controlling all logistics routes leading to Gulyaipole," said Sergey Yurchenko, a lawmaker of the regional legislature, deputy chairman of the committee for defense, interaction with law-enforcement agencies and emergencies and a combatant of the special military operation.

The lawmaker urged Ukrainian troops to lay down arms and surrender.