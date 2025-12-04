Putin says economic situation in Germany and France difficult

NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. The economic situation in Germany, France and other major European countries is difficult because of mistakes of their policies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"A recession in Germany is evident, for a third year in a row; France is in a difficult situation, also on the brink of a recession, as are other leading European nations," the Russian leader said in an interview with India Today TV channel, commenting on the situation in the member states of the Group of Seven.

According to him, the G7’s share in the global economy will continue to decline "due to what I would cautiously call the deeply flawed economic policies pursued by the leadership of many of those countries. Nevertheless, it is an important platform; they do work there, they do make decisions, they do discuss matters among themselves, and so may they all be healthy by God's grace. This is a good story as such."

Putin said that Russia does not seek to return to this group.