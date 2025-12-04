EU no longer key player in global politics, economics — top Hungarian diplomat

BUDAPEST, December 4. /TASS/. The misguided policies of the EU’s leadership have led to its international isolation, and the association is no longer a key player in global politics and economics, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters.

"By adopting pro-war, pro-migration, and pro-gender policies, Europe has simply isolated itself in world politics. This has resulted in the EU no longer being a leading player in either world politics or the global economy," the top diplomat said at a press conference in Vienna after a meeting with Austrian Freedom Party’s Secretary General Christian Hafenecker. According to Szijjarto, in recent years there has been a "sharp decline in the competitiveness of the European economy, and Europe has now completely lost its security."

In addition, the EU has been unable to settle the conflict in Ukraine or stabilize the Western Balkans. "Of course, the EU is struggling and would like to give the impression that it is involved in conflict settlement, but this is not the case," the top diplomat noted.

According to him, a way out of this situation can be found if "patriotic," that is, right-wing conservative political forces come to power in EU countries. These include Hungary's ruling Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Union party and the Austrian Freedom Party, which are characterized by "anti-war, anti-immigration sentiments and rejection of gender madness," the foreign minister pointed out.

"We patriots want peace. We do not want illegal migration, and we will protect our children from gender ideology. We have agreed to make Europe strong again, but in a way that is based on strong nations and states. The concept of a United States of Europe is unacceptable to us. Brussels' idea of a superpower is also unacceptable," Szijjarto said.